Cauvery river to get new facade

Tiruchi Corporation’s plans to redevelop the Cauvery river front under the Smart City Mission has been approved by the high-powered committee.

The Corporation is planning to construct bathing ghats, retaining walls and other amenities along the river at an investment of about ₹3 crore.

“Three new bathing ghats will be built along Odathurai Road and tenders have been called,” a civic official said.

Further beautification works, including establishment of parks and walking tracks, will be planned soon, he added.

Meanwhile, students from the city-based CARE School of Architecture are working on recreating the 'glorious days' of the Cauvery river front by referring to archival photos and texts. They have studied the materials, identified and categorised bathing ghats along the northern and southern banks. A team is documenting the physical settings and life around the bathing ghats.

“It began as a simple college project but with the guidance of some of our professors and faculty members, we have learned so much and fallen in love with the city we grew up in. We have drawn up a tentative proposal for its conservation and rejuvenation in the form of design guidelines, drawings and recommendations, and will be handing it over to the con authorities soon,” a student said.

In October last, the Corporation began work on renovation of Oyamari bathing ghat at a cost of ₹35 lakh from the civic body's general fund. The bathing ghat was in a deplorable state with an old unstable structure. Parts of the structure, believed to be from the 16th Century, were demolished as it posed a threat to visitors.

Stairs leading into the river are being rebuilt and the structure will be strengthened.