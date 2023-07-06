July 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has criticised the State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan for failing to extract any assurance or immediate relief during his visit to New Delhi seeking water release in Cauvery to save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop in Delta districts.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CRRC coordinator P. Maniarasan said that at a time when the Delta farmers were in a quandary on how to save their standing ‘kuruvai’ crop set to wither for want of water, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to merely submit a petition instead of insisting for any immediate relief to bale out the hapless Delta farmers was agonising.

If the storage level in Karnataka was really poor, steps should be initiated to get the water released in Cauvery river as per the “distress formula” mooted by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and endorsed by the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu should depute a expert committee to assess the storage position in the Karnataka dams and put forth its demands accordingly, Mr. Maniarasan said.

Tamil Nadu should press the Union Government to replace the present Cauvery Water Management Authority chairman, Saumitra Kumar Haldar, who had failed to ensure that water from Karnataka dams was released as per the monthly schedule of water release in Cauvery river, as authorised by the Apex Court.

