Cauvery issue: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers’ representatives meet

Representatives of farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu met in Thanjavur on Tuesday (August 27) to try and evolve an amicable solution to the sharing of Cauvery water between the two States.

Speaking on behalf of Karnataka farmers, Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave a brief account of the problems faced by them due to drought and the present condition of water availability in the State for agriculture purposes.

Airing the grievances of Tamil Nadu farmers, P.R. Pandian, a farmer’s leader from Tiruvarur district, contended that construction of a dam at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu instead of at Mekedatu in Karnataka would solve the water requirements of both the States

The meeting concluded amiably with both parties preferring to have the next round of talks in Karnataka soon.

