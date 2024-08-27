ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery issue: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers’ representatives meet

Published - August 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu met in Thanjavur on Tuesday (August 27) to try and evolve an amicable solution to the sharing of Cauvery water between the two States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of Karnataka farmers, Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave a brief account of the problems faced by them due to drought and the present condition of water availability in the State for agriculture purposes.

Airing the grievances of Tamil Nadu farmers, P.R. Pandian, a farmer’s leader from Tiruvarur district, contended that construction of a dam at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu instead of at Mekedatu in Karnataka would solve the water requirements of both the States

The meeting concluded amiably with both parties preferring to have the next round of talks in Karnataka soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US