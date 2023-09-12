HamberMenu
Cauvery issue: BJP stages demonstration

September 12, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur North District BJP Unit staged a demonstration at Thiruvaiyaru near Thanjavur on Tuesday evening condemning the Tamil Nadu government for not taking firm steps to get water in the Cauvery river from Karnataka to fulfil the irrigation needs of ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in the Delta region.

The demonstrators, led by the Tamil Nadu BJP Farmers Wing State general secretary, Poondi Venkatesan, raised slogans condemning the Tamil Nadu government for letting down the Delta farmers and as well as condemned the Karnataka government for not releasing the due share of Tamil Nadu in Cauvery river water. They also criticised the upper riparian State for its obstinate stand on the Mekedatu Dam construction issue overlooking the opposition from the Tamil Nadu farmers.

A similar demonstration by the Thanjavur South District BJP Unit cadres, led by the State BJP general secretary, Karuppu Muruganandam and the South District BJP Unit president, Jaisatheesh, was held at Pattukottai on Tuesday.

