Cauvery Delta Protection Movement calls for bandh in the delta on October 11

October 07, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Delta Protection Movement has called for a bandh in the delta districts and four neighbouring districts on October 11 to protest against the Karnataka government’s failure to release adequate water for irrigation in the River Cauvery.

The movement has called for ‘total bandh’ in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, besides Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts on the day.

The movement, floated by the Communist Parties last month, had apparently received the support of the Farmers Wing of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which was evident at a press meet of the Movement chaired by the State Secretary, DMK Farmers Wing, A.K.S.Vijayan here on Saturday.

Disclosing this to the media, Mr.Vijayan, who is also the Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu in New Delhi, said that the area of cultivation of ‘kuruvai’ had increased due to the release of water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on June 12 and the ‘kuruvai’ package scheme of the State government.

However, the crop on around 2 lakh acres had withered for want of water as the Karnataka government had failed to release water into the Cauvery river as per the Supreme Court order and the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s directions.

In order to mount pressure on the Karnataka government to release water to save the standing kuruvai crop and preparatory works for the samba season, the bandh has been called by the movement. Mr.Vijayan called upon the farmers, general public and traders to extend their support to the bandh.

P.Shanmugam, State President, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam of the CPI(M), responded in the negative when asked whether the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had been invited to take part in the Movement’s agitations against Karnataka. It was decided not to invite the AIADMK since it had shared alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party till recently, he added.

Responding to the queries from the media, the president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, N.Periyasamy said that the BJP had created hurdles and obstructed the release of water by organising bandhs in Karnataka.