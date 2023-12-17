Cauvery delta districts record widespread rainfall

December 17, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Moderate to heavy rain lashed various places of Cauvery delta districts on Saturday and in early hours of Sunday, disrupting normalcy and leaving vast swathes of farmland and low-lying areas waterlogged.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had forecast moderate to heavy rain over Cauvery delta districts for a couple of days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing due to prevailing weather conditions.

Tiruvarur received 75.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 6 a.m. on Sunday. Significant amount of rainfall recorded in other places (in mm) in the district is: Nannilam 62.80, Kudavasal 56.80, Valangaiman 39.40, Mannargudi 55.40, Needamangalam 66.10, Pandawaiyaru 52.40, Thiruthuraipoondi 62.40, and Muthupettai 81 received widespread rain.

During the same period, Thanjavur received 27.20 mm rain. Orathanadu got 86.1 mm rain, Peravurani 42.4, Madukkur 52, Adirampattinam 50, Pattukottai 60, Thiruvidaimaruthur 52, and Lower Anicut 50.

The tail-end areas of Cauvery delta recorded heavy rain on Saturday. Nagapattinam received 50.7 mm, Mayiladuthurai 61, Sembanarkoil 62.4, Velankanni 62.8, Thirukkuvalai 83.2, Vedaranyam 50.6, Kodiyakkarai 53. 6, and Sirkazhi 41.2 mm of rain.

The widespread rain made farmers and fishermen refrain from their regular business and normalcy was thrown out of gear. The intensity of rainfall relatively reduced on Sunday and a few low-lying areas remain waterlogged.