Cauvery bridge to be closed for all vehicles from Sunday midnight

November 19, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Cauvery bridge in the city will be closed for all vehicles, including two wheelers, from Sunday midnight.

The Cauvery bridge was closed for vehicular traffic, except two wheelers, from September 10 and light and heavy vehicles have been diverted via the Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road.

The rehabilitation work on the Cauvery bridge in the city, taken up by the Highways Department at an estimated cost of ₹ 6.87 crore, is expected to take about five months to complete. While works on the foundation has been executed, repairs on the structure above and the road surface have been taken up now.

With severe traffic congestion being witnessed following the closure of the bridge in the city, the police had placed temporary barricades to regulate the two-wheeler traffic across the bridge on a narrow lane. However, two wheeler riders have been complaining of the bumps in the expansion joints which are being dug up.

As elastomeric bearings are to be fixed on the deck slabs from Monday onwards, two wheelers could no longer be allowed on the bridge, Collector M.Pradeep Kumar said in a press release on Saturday. Until the rehabilitation works are completed all traffic between the Odathurai Road and Kumbakonathan Road would be diverted via the Chennai By-pass Road, he said appealing to motorists to extend their cooperation.