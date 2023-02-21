Cauvery bridge renovation in final stages, to be reopened in next few days

February 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A renovated Cauvery bridge in the city is all set to be reopened for traffic in the next few days.

Renovation works have reached the finishing stages on the surface of the bridge with the final bituminous layer to be laid in a couple of days. Milling of the existing road surface has been completed, sources in the Highways Department told The Hindu. “Once the BT layer is laid, probably by Thursday, the bridge will be ready to be reopened to traffic,” an official said.

The date of the reopening, however, will be decided by Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru and the district authorities. he added.

Built in 1976, the bridge is a vital link between Tiruchi city and the island town of Srirangam. The renovation is being done by the Highways Department at an estimated cost of ₹6.87 crore, following persistent complaints from road users over the severe jolts experienced by them while negotiating the expansion joints.

Earlier this month, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar had said that the rehabilitation work on the bridge would be completed within the next 15 days, indicating that the bridge was likely to be opened towards the end of the month.

The reopening of the bridge would come as a big relief for residents of Srirangam and motorists in the city, who had been facing much hardship due to traffic diversions enforced since the closure of the bridge to traffic on September 10 last.

Sources in the Highways Department said the “bed protection works” on the foundation of the bridge on the river bed would continue in the days to come, after the bridge was reopened to traffic. The work would go on for about a month.

With some two wheelers riders starting to sneak through the barricades to ride across the bridge, officials urged motorists to desist from such practice until the works were completed fully.