Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi closed as maintenance works gets under way

The Cauvery bridge in the city was closed for vehicular movement for a period of five months from Sunday to facilitate maintenance works on the structure.

Only two-wheelers are being allowed on Cauvery Bridge in Tiruchi from Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Barring two-wheelers, no other vehicles will be allowed on the bridge connecting Tiruchi city with Srirangam. Buses and other vehicles have been diverted via Chennai Bypass Road.

The State Highways Department has started the maintenance works at a cost of around ₹6 crore, a senior official of the department said. The works include repair of joints. The City Police has installed barricades a few metres ahead of the bridge to alert vehicle users about its closure. Only two-wheelers are being allowed at present, police sources said, adding that other vehicles are being diverted through Chennai Bypass Road.

Police teams have been deployed in shifts at cut junctions along Chennai Bypass Road to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Sunday inspected Chennai Bypass Road. He instructed police personnel to ensure that the traffic flow was not disrupted due to diversion, a press release said.