Cauvery bridge closed for all vehicles to carry out renovation work

November 21, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Barricades placed on Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi has been closed for all vehicles from Sunday midnight to enable the Highways department complete the renovation works. 

Barring two-wheelers, no other vehicles - light and heavy - will be allowed on the bridge. The vehicles were diverted via Chennai - Tiruchi bypass road from September 10 when the renovation works began.. The bridge has now been closed to two-wheelers as well until the renovation works are completed. 

Barricades have been placed at the entrances of the bridge on both sides alerting motorists that the bridge has been completely closed.  Vehicles from Srirangam proceeding towards Tiruchi are diverted via Kumbakonathan road to reach Chennai - Tiruchi by pass road to proceed thereafter.

Police personnel have been being deployed at both ends of Kumbakonathan road in view of the diversion, said police sources. 

The renovation work is being executed by the Highways department at an estimated cost of ₹6.87 crore and is expected to take about five months for completion. 

