Cauvery bridge becomes a ‘no parking’ stretch

Realising the difficulty faced by motorists due to parking of vehicles on the bridge, the Tiruchi police have made the Cauvery bridge as a ‘no parking’ stretch | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

City police install boards and warns of slapping fine on violators

The Tiruchi City Police have prohibited parking of vehicles on either side of the Cauvery bridge to ensure hassle- free movement of vehicles and too prevent accidents. ‘No Parking’ signboards have been installed along the Cauvery bridge with a warning that fine would be imposed on violators.

The boards were installed a few days ago after it was noticed that many two-wheelers and cars were parked their vehicles along the bridge, especially in the evenings and night hours, by pe ople halting to enjoy the cool breeze amid heavy movement of vehicles on both directions.

Cashing in on the swelling crowd along the bridge, some push cart vendors used to carry out business selling eatables further shrinking the existing road space on the bridge that witnesses heavy volume of vehicular movement towards Srirangam and beyond and towards the city.

Realising the difficulty faced by motorists due to parking of vehicles on the bridge, it was decided to make the Cauvery bridge as a no parking stretch, said a city traffic police officer. The whole objective behind the move was to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles on the bridge and check accidents that could arise due to parking of vehicles, especially during the evening and night hours, the officer added.

Parking of vehicles on the bridge made it difficult for many motorists proceeding in both directions to manoeuvre posing problems for them. Police personnel were being deployed on the bridge in the evening hours to monitor the situation and penalise the violators, the officer further said.

This is not the first time that the City Police had barred parking of vehicles on the bridge. A few years ago, a similar move was put in place by the police with caution boards installed along the bridge. However, the move was not enforced as a result of which parking of vehicles along the bridge continued.