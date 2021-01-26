Cauvery Asset executed 120 projects

26 January 2021 19:56 IST

KARAIKAL

As a responsible Corporate Citizen, Cauvery Asset has been undertaking several projects in and around operational areas, contributing ₹ 4.4 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility to 120 various projects during this financial year.

Robotic scavenging machine at Thiruvarur provided to replace manual scavengers was one such. Coordinated by NGO- Hand In Hand Inclusive Development and Services, Chennai, the machines, each costing ₹ 45.00 lakh, have been supplied to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thanjavur districts. Anurag ,Asset Manager (officiating ), said on Tuesday after hoisting the National flag.

A 1,000 Litre Water RO plant has been installed at Thiruvarur Medical College with a financial implication of ₹ 12.88 lakh (with 3 years annual maintenance included) to benefit the visitors.

Thirty individual house-hold latrines have been constructed at Kuthalam in Myladuthurai district at the cost of ₹ 6.90 lakh for 200 beneficiaries, and 50 LED Street Light Fittings at a cost of ₹ 2.5 lakh have been provided, a Selection Grade Town Panchayat.

The other initiatives include donation of furniture items for Government girls higher secondary school, Kuthalam, at a cost of ₹ 6.32 lakh for the benefit of 300 students.

As a responsible corporate, Asset has contributed ₹ 1.0 crore as covid assistance to Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur,Tanjore & Karaikal districts. An amount of ₹ 45.0 lakh given to complete 17 projects in Kollidam Panchayat, Mr. Anurag said.

Sharing some of the Asset highlights and progress during April to December, 2020, he said, Covid pandemic situation has been managed effectively without losing manpower.