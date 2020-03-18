Cautious optimism among residents

TIRUCHI

18 March 2020 22:17 IST

Decks cleared to acquire land for service lane along 14.5 km-long stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway

Cautious optimism prevails among residents over Collector S.Sivarasu’s announcement that work on acquiring land for laying service lanes along the 14.5 km-long stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway would begin soon.

On Tuesday, Mr.Sivarasu issued a press release to say that land acquirement would “begin soon consequent to the issue of a government order on March 16 by the Highways Department.”

As it comes after a recent protest staged by the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, an organisation of residents’ associations fighting for the cause of laying service lanes along the city stretch of the Thanjavur Highway, the statement has come as some relief to the residents.

The issue has been agitating the minds of residents ever since the Tiruchi-Thanjavur section of National Highway 67 was widened into a four-lane by the National Highways Authority of India in 2009-10. The federation had recently called for a series of agitations as despite a High Court order, work on acquiring land for the project did not commence. Four months have gone by since the court order was issued and there was lack of progress in land acquisition, the federation complained.

The court had accepted the opinion of the Chief Engineer, Construction and Maintenance, State Highways Department, that the width of service lanes can be 45 metres on normal stretches, 60 metres at five locations where vehicular underpass or foot overbridges are to be constructed and 50 metres on 10 other locations where bus bays are to be built. Pointing to a court observation expressing hope that the project would be completed within six months, the federation said the authorities took more than three months even to appoint a new Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition) for the project.

According to S.Subramaniyan, one of the organisers of the federation, officials had told him that the G.O. provides for appointment of 11 staff members to the office of the Special DRO (Land Acquisition). Given the past experience of delays and dithering despite several assurances, the federation is not ready to rejoice. “We welcome the G.O. to the extent that it provides for required manpower to carry out the land acquisition process. We hope the authorities will follow up on it and issue the 3D notification for land acquisition expeditiously,” he said.

“We are anxiously awaiting the completion of the land acquisition. Only upon the issue of 3D notification, there will be some relief,” observed S.Sakthivel, another organiser of the federation.

After organising a protest near the Collector’s Office on March 9, the federation had announced that it would intensify its struggle if the land acquisition process did not begin within 15 days. As of now, the federation prefers to wait and watch and keep their options of continuing their agitation open if the process slackened again.