Caught under debris, woman dies in house collapse

November 29, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KARUR

A 74-year-old woman reportedly died of suffocation after getting trapped in debris of her house that collapsed at Bazaar Street in Aravakurichi on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Fathima Beevi, had returned to the house after buying milk in the morning when the structure collapsed. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karur attempted to rescue her. Since she was caught under a huge quantity of rubble, more personnel were deployed subsequently. Collector T. Prabhushankar also visited the spot. However, only the body of the woman could be retrieved.

After the death of her husband about 10 years ago, the woman was living alone in the 70-year-old house which was in a dilapidated condition. She had reportedly turned down the idea of her relatives for demolition of the house five months back.