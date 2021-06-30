Stray cattle menace on the rise

Stray cattle menace has resurfaced in different parts of the city.

Though it has been a perennial issue, there were not many cattle on the streets during the total lockdown period. Food leftovers and leaves dumped by the restaurants, marriage halls and roadside eateries have been the main sources of food for the stray cattle loitering in the city. They thrive by eating the unsold and discarded vegetables, leaves and fruits dumped by the traders at Gandhi market and weekly shandies. The vegetable waste found strewn on roadsides and streets is said to be another reason for the proliferation of stray cattle in the city.

But most cattle could not get sufficient food for the last two months due to the closure of Gandhi Market and restaurants, marriage halls and roadside eateries in the wake of intense lockdown imposed by the State government. This forced cattle owners to take the cattle for grazing.

With the opening of restaurants and marriage halls after the easing of curbs, cattle have once again returned to their routine feeding grounds in the city. They wander around eateries and markets. Some of them eat posters on public and private walls.

Many cattle could be seen roaming on Vayalur road from Puthur to Somarasampettai, Gandhi Market, Woraiyur, Palakkarai, Thanjavur road from Gandhi Market, Cantonment, Bheema Nagar, Collector Office Road. It is a common sight to see animals wandering on arterial roads in Srirangam, Pudukottai road and Dindigul road. The slow-moving animals do not bother to encroach the main road in spite of the honking of horns by motorists. It ultimately hinders the free movement of traffic. There had been several instances of motorists falling down due to the problems caused by stray animals.

“We often see animals hold up traffic on busy street. They eat vegetables kept by traders on the roadside and loiter around the area even during the night. The owners of the cattle take them to the sheds only for milking. Otherwise, the cattle simply live on roads,” says M. Sahul, a shopkeeper on Heber Road in Bheema Nagar.

H. Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist, said that the Tiruchi Corporation, which was supposed to take action against those responsible for letting the animals to roam on streets, had not taken serious note of the problem. The inaction of the civic body had caused a manifold increase in stray cattle. Tough action should be taken against the owners of the stray cattle, he demanded.