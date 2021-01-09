Stray cattle owners to be held responsible for accidents

Taking cognisance of stray cattle menace on city roads, the police have decided to initiate legal action against owners who let out their cattle to roam in public places.

A decision to this effect was conveyed to a group of cattle rearers by senior officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) on Friday. A meeting with cattle rearers was held at the behest of the City Police Commissioner J.Loganathan to discuss measures to check accidents and obstructions caused by stray cattle.

In a statement issued later in the day, the police said the cattle owners were briefed on measures to be taken to check accidents. They were requested to ensure that all their cattle heads were kept inside confines of their residential premises and not let them out on the streets. They would be held responsible and booked if their cattle heads caused accidents leading to loss of lives or limbs for road users.

While asking them to cooperate, the police told them that if they failed to adhere to the directive, the cattle would be impounded and legal action would be initiated against them.

The initiative has been welcomed by residents, many of whom have been complaining about stray cattle menace. “It is a welcome move to hold such a meeting and come out with such decisions. All these years, the issue has been highlighted by residents and the media only to get knee jerk reaction from the corporation. It is commendable that the police have acted in the interest of road safety,” K.C.Neelamegam, a city resident and State Advisor of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, said.

Even a few days ago, he said, a professor of a city college sustained injuries after a bovine strayed on to the road unexpectedly. Citing failed efforts to enforce the ban on smoking in public and use of non degradable plastics, Mr.Neelamegam hoped that the police would follow up on the statement and initiate sustained action. He suggested that the decisions be enforced in the city suburbs too.