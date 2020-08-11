Skin disease affects 250 heads of cattle

The Animal Husbandry Department is conducting special camps to control lumpy skin disease in cattle.
The viral disease surfaced in Karaikal after a gap of five years. The department, backed by the district administration and ATMA (Agriculture Technology Management Agency), has been conducting camps to administer antibiotic injections to the cattle in order to prevent secondary bacterial infection due to the abscess caused by the virus on the skin, udder, knee and genital parts.
Eight of the 15 medical camps have been conducted envisaging dissemination of management practices, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Department, G. Latha Mangeshkar, said.
‘So far, about 250 out of 18,500 heads of cattle have been found to be infected. The cattle owners are apprised of management practices during the camp, alongside antibiotic treatment for the animals,’ the official said adding that lumpy skin was a non-zoonotic infection.
Since there is no vaccine for the virus, cattle owners are being advised to strengthen immunity and reduce temperature of the infected animals by feeding them with a mixture of betel leaves, pepper, salt and jaggery.
On the first day, the mixture has to be given once in every three hours and the treatment must continue thrice a day from the second day onwards until the fever subsides. The seven remaining medical camps are to be conducted before August 20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath