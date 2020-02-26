Cattle vaccination to begin from February 28 in Tiruchirapalli

The 17th round of vaccination for cattle for foot and mouth disease will begin in the district on February 28. The village-wise drive will be held for three weeks till March 19.
Collector S. Sivarasu has appealed to farmers to vaccinate all their cattle without fail. They need not entertain any apprehension over the vaccination. The drive will be carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department in coordination with the district administration, Rural Development, Local Administration and other departments.
All necessary logistics are in place to ensure cent per cent coverage of the targeted cattle population of 3.45 lakh in the district. The vaccination will be done between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
