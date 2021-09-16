Tiruchirapalli

Cattle shifted to Villupuram ‘goshala’

Cattle reared in two farms run by the owners of a Kumbakonam-based private financial company were shifted to a ‘goshala’ in Villupuram on Thursday by the Revenue and Animal Husbandry Department officials.

The decision to shift the cattle from Maruthanallur and Korkkai farms near Kumbakonam was taken following the arrest of the finance company owners in connection with non-payment of deposits by the company.

As the cattle remained unfed and their health condition was bad, it was decided to hand over the bovines to the ‘goshala’ for their upkeep. A total of 154 animals were transported to Villupuram from Maruthanallur and Korkkai farms by road in goods carriers.


