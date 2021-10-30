Cattle shandies witness brisk business

30 October 2021 18:02 IST

TIRUCHI

The cattle shandies at Samayapuram and Thayanur near here witnessed brisk sale of sheep and goats on Saturday ahead of the Deepavali festival.

To cash in on the demand that usually soars ahead of Deepavali, farmers from Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Pullambadi, Musiri, Thottiam, Perambalur, Thuraiyur and other areas brought sheep and goats to the shandy at Samayapuram.

Similarly, a large number of meat traders too assembled at the shandy. The arrival of goats registered at least two-fold increase this week.

According to a rough estimate, the shandy transacted about ₹ 80 lakh to ₹ 1 crore worth of business. It is almost double than the normal business transacted every week. The prices were also quoted on a higher side. A goat, which was sold for ₹ 5,000 last week, was sold for ₹ 6,000 on Saturday.

There were traders, who chose to explore other opportunities in procuring goats, citing high prices in Samayapuram market.

“It is quite understandable if the prices are 5% more than the normal. But, we noticed 10% increase in the prices of goats. We cannot pass on 10% difference in rate to customers,” says M. Abbas, a meat trader in Tiruchi.

He said that many traders had opted to visit the villages known for growing sheep and goats.

The Manapparai cattle shandy that met on Wednesday reported dull business due to high prices quoted by sellers.