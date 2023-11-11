Cattle shandies at Samayapuram and Manapparai witness record sales of sheep and goats

November 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The major shandies for cattle and livestock at Manapparai and Samayapuram in the district transacted record sales of sheep and goats ahead of Deepavali.

While the shandy at Samayapuram met on Saturday, the cattle shandy at Manapparai, one of the largest markets for cattle in the State, met on Wednesday. Expecting good business in view of Deepavali, farmers from Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Theni and rural areas of Tiruchi brought sheep and goats to the shandy at Manapparai. Similarly, farmers from Perambalur, Ariyalur, Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Pullambadi, Musiri, Thottiam and Thuraiyur brought sheep and goats to the shandy at Samayapuram. To cash in on the huge demand, for meat, traders from different parts of the district also thronged in large numbers to procure sheep and goats.

According to sources, the arrival of goats at Manapparai registered a two-fold increase on Wednesday. As against the average arrival of about 5,000 to 6,000 goats and sheep, the shandy that met on Wednesday registered an arrival of over 12,000 goats and sheep. The shandy reportedly transacted about ₹1.5 crore worth of business. The volume of business was about 20% more than earlier, sources said.

“It was a record arrival of sheep and goats. Most of farmers returned home after selling their goats. They were sold for high rates,” says N. Ponnusamy, a cattle trader at Manapparai.

The business was hectic at Samayapuram shandy. About 15,000 goats were reportedly sold. Almost all sheep and goats brought by the farmers sold out within three to four hours on Saturday morning.

The price went up by at least 20% compared to last week. A goat weight of about four to five kg, which was quoted for ₹5,000 last week, sold for up to ₹6,000 due to high demand.. The traders said the price would come down to the normal level in next week.