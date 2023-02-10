Identify and allot grazing lands, say cattle owners

February 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Cattle owners in Thanjavur have exhorted the Corporation to identify and allot grazing lands for their bovines in the town limits before punishing the cattle owners for letting out their animals in search of pasture.

In a memorandum submitted to the civic body on Friday, they said that in the past open grounds were made available for letting the bovines for grazing. With such open spaces vanishing, they were left with no choice but to let their animals move around the streets in search of fodder.

Such being the case, impounding the animals and levying hefty fines on the owners was improper they said and added that such ‘punishments’ caused immense hardships to the cattle owners who were already reeling under poor financial situation in view of the high feeding cost.

Meanwhile, movement of vehicular traffic through Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (popularly known as Old Bus Stand) suffered for a few minutes as a group of cattle owners assembled near the bus stand to proceed to the Thanjavur Corporation headquarters on Gandhiji Road in a procession to submit their memorandum.