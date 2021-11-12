Cattle herd stranded on sand shoal of river rescued

Stranded cattle being brought to safety on a boat from a sand shoal of Kollidam river off Sirkazhi on Thursday

12 November 2021 20:10 IST

Twenty-eight heads of cattle stranded on a sand shoal in Kollidam river off Sirkazhi were rescued and brought to safety on Friday in a joint operation by the Police and Fire and Rescue Service and Revenue Departments after water level rose suddenly due to heavy flow of water.

In all, 20 cows and eight calves were brought to safety in two boats. Thirteen trips were made for the rescue operation using two boats of inland fishermen, official sources said.

The operation lasting five hours was supervised by Sirkazhi DSP T.A.J. Lamech, Fire Station Officer G. Jothi and Tahsildar Shanmugam.

Owners of the cattle belonging to nearby villages such as Santhaipadukai, Thittupadukai and Vallampadukai had alerted revenue officials about the plight of cattle on the sand shoal on Thursday evening.

The arrangements were made in advance on Friday such that the operation could start at 10 a.m. Since 35,000 cusecs had been released into the river, the cattle had to be brought to safety by balancing the boat with the presence of adequate number of rescuers in order to steer through the water current.

The big ones were brought one at a time, while medium-sized ones and calves were brought together in units of two and three, an official of Fire and Rescue Services Department said.