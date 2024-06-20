ADVERTISEMENT

Cattle fatally knocks down government livestock farm worker

Published - June 20, 2024 07:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

N. Govindaraj (45) of Sethurayan Kudikadu hamlet near Orathanadu, working as a daily wage employee at the Government Livestock Farm, Eechankottai near Thanjavur, died after he was knocked down by a cattle at the farm on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the deceased was hit by a cattle on his chest while he was maintaining the livestock at the Government Farm on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMGH) by his colleagues. He was declared dead on arrival at the TMGH.

Subsequently, on Thursday morning, the daily wage workers at the farm staged a demonstration at the farm gate demanding compensation for the deceased worker’s family and job security for those employed as daily wage workers in the farm.

