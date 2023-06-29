June 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In the wake of the continuing violence in Manipur, the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council has decided to hold prayer meetings on July 2 for Christians suffering in the North Eastern State.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Fr. L. Anthuvan, Vicar General, Diocese of Tiruchi, urged all parishes, religious institutions, and Catholic communities across Tamil Nadu to observe the day of prayer. “We have decided to promote a gesture of solidarity, like a candlelight procession or a peace rally, which would bring our people to commune in spirit with our suffering brethren of Manipur and to deepen their awareness about the serious situation,” he said.

The council has urged the Union Government and the Chief Minister of Manipur to take necessary steps to restore peace in the State. They have also formed a special educational scheme to help people, especially the students affected during the riots and have urged the public and church institutions to support the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.