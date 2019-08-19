Catching them young to drive home message of road safety

The State government has accorded primacy for road safety and has incorporated it as a subject in the new school syllabus to create awareness among students on rule adherence at a very young age, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar said on Monday.

The Transport department had taken up the issue of including road safety as a subject in the school syllabus with the School Education Department and had got it incorporated as it felt that road rule adherence and aspects connected with road safety had to be imbibed among young minds at the school-level, Mr. Vijayabhaskar said at a function organised here.

Observing that many vehicle users failed to follow road rules, he said victims in several accident cases were young.

The Minister said nearly 60% of fatalities in road accidents were due to head injuries as vehicle users had failed to wear helmets.

Enforcement of helmet rule and other measures had resulted in reduction of fatalities by 15% in the last six months, he said pointing to a statistics.

“Road safety is an issue which is of paramount importance today and will also be in future in view of rising vehicle density”, he said adding that awareness on this aspect should commence from school. Apart from awareness creation, enforcement and slapping of penalty on those found violating road rules were also being done in an effort to contain accidents, he added.

He said the Road Safety Fund had been hiked to ₹ 60 crore from ₹ 40 crore to take up remedial measures to reduce accidents and fatalities and improve services.

In tune with technological developments, the Transport department was being modernised as part of which e-challan devices were being distributed to Motor Vehicle Inspectors across the State.

The e-challan devices were linked to the data server which contained necessary information about vehicle users and the type of vehicle used by them. The type of violations committed by the vehicle user while conducting checks could be uploaded in the data server through these devices. The device would also help in establishing repeated violators of road rules.

The Transport Minister later handed over e-challan devices to Motor Vehicle Inspectors of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur on the occasion.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi and Transport Commissioner C. Samayamurthy spoke on the occasion.

Collector S. Sivarasu and senior officials of police and Transport departments were present on the occasion.