GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Casuarina farming sees resurgence in Vedaranyam six years after Cyclone Gaja

Most of the casuarina plantations on about 7,000 acres of land in the region were destroyed when Cyclone Gaja hit the region; the plantations have been raised on 1,000 acres of land now

Published - September 29, 2024 06:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fully matured casuarina trees that are ready for harvest in Ayakkaranpulam village.

Fully matured casuarina trees that are ready for harvest in Ayakkaranpulam village. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six years after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja, Vedaranyam taluk, once known for its flourishing casuarina (savukku) plantations, is seeing a revival as farmers prepare for their first harvest in five years.

Casuarina trees typically take five years to mature. Before Cyclone Gaja, the region had around 7,000 hectares of casuarina plantations, most of which were destroyed by the cyclone, according to Agriculture Department sources. Now, farmers have replanted the trees on approximately 1,000 hectares.

V.B. Gunasekaran, a farmer from Ayakkaranpulam who lost 15 acres of casuarina during the cyclone, has now planted a hybrid variety that withstands harsh summers better than traditional varieties on seven acres. “Based on advice from agricultural experts, I opted for hybrid casuarina. Many fellow farmers, seeing the maturity of these trees, are now choosing this variety,” he said.

Mr. Gunasekaran’s hybrid trees, which have fully grown in 36 months, are ready for harvest next month. He invested ₹1 lakh an acre and expects to earn ₹3 lakhs an acre at current market prices.

R. Gandhi, another farmer planning to harvest next month, expressed optimism after years of debt and no agricultural income, said: “For the past few years, we’ve incurred only debt due to unfavourable conditions, but we hope to make profit this year.”

“Had the cyclone not wiped out the trees, those farmers would have been significantly wealthier, especially with casuarina prices rising in recent years,” said R. Sivaji, a farmer from Karuppampulam village.

Tamil Nadu Papers Ltd. (TNPL) is a major buyer of casuarina from these farmers with the timber also being used as support sticks for banana plants.

Farmers are optimistic that this year’s successful harvest would encourage more in the taluk to return to casuarina cultivation.

Published - September 29, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.