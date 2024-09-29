Casuarina farming sees resurgence in Vedaranyam six years after Cyclone Gaja

Six years after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja, Vedaranyam taluk, once known for its flourishing casuarina (savukku) plantations, is seeing a revival as farmers prepare for their first harvest in five years.

Casuarina trees typically take five years to mature. Before Cyclone Gaja, the region had around 7,000 hectares of casuarina plantations, most of which were destroyed by the cyclone, according to Agriculture Department sources. Now, farmers have replanted the trees on approximately 1,000 hectares.

V.B. Gunasekaran, a farmer from Ayakkaranpulam who lost 15 acres of casuarina during the cyclone, has now planted a hybrid variety that withstands harsh summers better than traditional varieties on seven acres. “Based on advice from agricultural experts, I opted for hybrid casuarina. Many fellow farmers, seeing the maturity of these trees, are now choosing this variety,” he said.

Mr. Gunasekaran’s hybrid trees, which have fully grown in 36 months, are ready for harvest next month. He invested ₹1 lakh an acre and expects to earn ₹3 lakhs an acre at current market prices.

R. Gandhi, another farmer planning to harvest next month, expressed optimism after years of debt and no agricultural income, said: “For the past few years, we’ve incurred only debt due to unfavourable conditions, but we hope to make profit this year.”

“Had the cyclone not wiped out the trees, those farmers would have been significantly wealthier, especially with casuarina prices rising in recent years,” said R. Sivaji, a farmer from Karuppampulam village.

Tamil Nadu Papers Ltd. (TNPL) is a major buyer of casuarina from these farmers with the timber also being used as support sticks for banana plants.

Farmers are optimistic that this year’s successful harvest would encourage more in the taluk to return to casuarina cultivation.