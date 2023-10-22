Caste census required in country, says P. Chidambaram

October 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that caste census was required in the country.

In a brief interaction with journalists at Kothamangalam in Pudukottai district, he said reservation in government employment and educational institutions was being done. How could reservation be done without having statistics and census, he said, adding that caste census was required.

The number of those belonging to oppressed communities, scheduled caste and those below poverty line could be known only through conducting census, Mr. Chidambaram said.

The BJP government at the Centre had not conducted the census which should be done once in 10 years. The census should have been conducted in 2021, he said and welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate caste census with the proposed national decadal census.

To a query, Mr. Chidambaram said his view was that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and other medical courses was not required. The DMK’s demand right from the beginning was that Tamil Nadu should be exempted from NEET, he said, adding that this demand was accepted by all parties in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK was keeping this demand in a democratic way by launching a State-wide signature drive against NEET, he said.