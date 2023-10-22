HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste census required in country, says P. Chidambaram

October 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that caste census was required in the country.

In a brief interaction with journalists at Kothamangalam in Pudukottai district, he said reservation in government employment and educational institutions was being done. How could reservation be done without having statistics and census, he said, adding that caste census was required.

The number of those belonging to oppressed communities, scheduled caste and those below poverty line could be known only through conducting census, Mr. Chidambaram said.

The BJP government at the Centre had not conducted the census which should be done once in 10 years. The census should have been conducted in 2021, he said and welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate caste census with the proposed national decadal census.

To a query, Mr. Chidambaram said his view was that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and other medical courses was not required. The DMK’s demand right from the beginning was that Tamil Nadu should be exempted from NEET, he said, adding that this demand was accepted by all parties in Tamil Nadu. 

The DMK was keeping this demand in a democratic way by launching a State-wide signature drive against NEET, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.