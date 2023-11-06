Caste atrocity blamed for 16-year-old Dalit boy’s death in Pudukottai

November 06, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 16-year-old boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste community ended his life in his house at Koppampatti village in Pudukottai district on Friday after being allegedly assaulted by students belonging to an intermediate caste for having spoken to a girl of that community.

The victim, V. Vishnukumar, was a Class XI student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Keeranur. His father, Veeramuthu, works as a labourer in Erode. According to his family members, the boy who left home on Friday returned after sometime and allegedly ended his life. His mother Uma, who filed a complaint with the police, was out for farm-related work when her son allegedly resorted to the extreme step.

It is said that Vishnukumar had been speaking to a girl from an intermediate caste, much to the dislike of her relative, also a student, and a few other students of the same caste. Vishnukumar is alleged to have been assaulted by students belonging to the intermediate caste and was distressed over this.

The Udayalipatti police initially registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and subsequently altered it under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide). The autopsy was conducted at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday and the body was handed over to the boy’s parents and cremated on the same day.

Vishnukumar’s parents have sought action against those responsible for their son’s death. Police sources said the case was being probed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Keeranur sub division.

M. Chinnadurai, MLA of Gandarvakottai Assembly constituency, of the CPI(M) — along with party members— called on the family members of the boy on Sunday and consoled them.

CPI(M)‘s Pudukottai district unit expressed shock and anguish over the incident. It said the boy was a victim of “caste hatred”, perpetuated by fellow students, and demanded a proper investigation into the incident and the arrest of the accused. It urged the State government to provide due compensation to the victim’s family and a government job to one of the family members.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

