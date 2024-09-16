Cashless transaction facility at agri extension centres in Thanjavur

Thanjavur District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has called upon farmers to opt for the cashless transaction facility made available to them at the Taluk Headquarters Agriculture Extension Centres.

In a press release, the Collector said that hitherto agriculture inputs were sold to farmers under the “cash and carry” method. Now, the point of sale (POS) machines, owned by Indian Bank, were made available at the 14 taluk headquarters ACEs.

Hence, the farmers can procure the necessary agriculture inputs by swiping their debit or credit cards or through the other online payment options such as GPay, PhonePay or Paytm, free of charges, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.