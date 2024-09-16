GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cashless transaction facility at agri extension centres in Thanjavur

Published - September 16, 2024 06:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam has called upon farmers to opt for the cashless transaction facility made available to them at the Taluk Headquarters Agriculture Extension Centres.

In a press release, the Collector said that hitherto agriculture inputs were sold to farmers under the “cash and carry” method. Now, the point of sale (POS) machines, owned by Indian Bank, were made available at the 14 taluk headquarters ACEs.

Hence, the farmers can procure the necessary agriculture inputs by swiping their debit or credit cards or through the other online payment options such as GPay, PhonePay or Paytm, free of charges, she added.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:31 pm IST

