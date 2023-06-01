June 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons stole cash from a hundial kept inside the Sri Ukkirakaliamman Temple at Thennur in Tiruchi in the late hours on Tuesday. Police sources said cash amounting to ₹1,000 was reported stolen from the ‘Annadhana’ hundial. The money in the hundial is used for providing ‘Annadhanam’. Police suspect that the culprits might have gained entry through the rear side of the temple. Acting on a complaint from the temple priest Kannan, the Thillai Nagar Crime police have registered a case.