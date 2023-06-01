HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cash stolen from temple hundial at Tiruchi

June 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons stole cash from a hundial kept inside the Sri Ukkirakaliamman Temple at Thennur in Tiruchi in the late hours on Tuesday. Police sources said cash amounting to ₹1,000 was reported stolen from the ‘Annadhana’ hundial. The money in the hundial is used for providing ‘Annadhanam’. Police suspect that the culprits might have gained entry through the rear side of the temple. Acting on a complaint from the temple priest Kannan, the Thillai Nagar Crime police have registered a case.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.