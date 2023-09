September 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Unidentified persons allegedly stole ₹4.8 lakh in cash from a Tasmac liquor outlet at Kattakudi village in Illupur police station limits in Pudukottai district.

The incident is suspected to have taken place between the intervening period of Sunday night and the early hours of Monday. Police sources said the unidentified culprits gained entry into the liquor outlet after breaking open the locks and made away with the cash kept inside. The Illupur police are investigating.