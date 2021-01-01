Tiruchirapalli

Cash seized

THANJAVUR

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption Wing seized perishable goods, cash and gold and silver articles from the Office of the Deputy Director (Health), Thanjavur, on Thursday night.

DVAC personnel reached the DD (Health) Office on Gandhi Road on Thursday evening and conducted a search. During the search, they seized unaccounted money of ₹1.24 lakh, gold coins, silver articles, shawls, 15 kg of sweet and 25 kg of fruits.

The items were deposited at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam by the DVAC personnel who have filed a case against the DD (Health) office employees, sources said.

