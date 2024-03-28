March 28, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Election Flying Squads (EFS) deployed in the Thanjavur Constituency limits have seized cash totalling ₹3.02 lakh from three heavy vehicles on Wednesday and the amount was subsequently handed back to the owners after scrutiny by the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee on the same day.

According to sources, the squads impounded ₹1,52,407, ₹77,800 and ₹71,820 from three different heavy vehicles during the vehicle checking exercise conducted by them in the Thanjavur Assembly segment on Wednesday.

The seized amount was deposited at the Treasury from where the ‘owners’ of the money took them back after establishing that the money transported in those vehicles were not meant for electioneering purpose.

The ₹3.02 lakh cash seizure during vehicle checks on Wednesday was the third incident of cash seizures effected by the Election Flying Squads in Thanjavur Constituency area. Earlier, ₹4.32 lakh was seized during vehicle checking exercises by the EFS teams in Thanjavur Assembly Segment on March 22 and again a sum of ₹6.16 lakh on March 26.

The money seized during all three occasions was handed back to the owners on the same dates following the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee convinced with the documentary proofs produced before it by the ‘owners’ to establish that the transportation of money was not meant for any ‘illegal purposes’, sources added.

