ADVERTISEMENT

Cash seized by fying squads returned

March 28, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Flying Squads (EFS) deployed in the Thanjavur Constituency limits have seized cash totalling ₹3.02 lakh from three heavy vehicles on Wednesday and the amount was subsequently handed back to the owners after scrutiny by the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee on the same day.

According to sources, the squads impounded ₹1,52,407, ₹77,800 and ₹71,820 from three different heavy vehicles during the vehicle checking exercise conducted by them in the Thanjavur Assembly segment on Wednesday.

The seized amount was deposited at the Treasury from where the ‘owners’ of the money took them back after establishing that the money transported in those vehicles were not meant for electioneering purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹3.02 lakh cash seizure during vehicle checks on Wednesday was the third incident of cash seizures effected by the Election Flying Squads in Thanjavur Constituency area. Earlier, ₹4.32 lakh was seized during vehicle checking exercises by the EFS teams in Thanjavur Assembly Segment on March 22 and again a sum of ₹6.16 lakh on March 26.

The money seized during all three occasions was handed back to the owners on the same dates following the Election Expenditure Appellate Committee convinced with the documentary proofs produced before it by the ‘owners’ to establish that the transportation of money was not meant for any ‘illegal purposes’, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US