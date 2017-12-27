Cash-saving LED lamps bring fresh glow to road

The Sathanur Main Road in the city has been glowing over the past few days as the Tiruchi Corporation has replaced sodium vapour lamps with Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps along the stretch.

The Corporation has installed the LED lamps on the centre median leading to K.K.Nagar from Mannarpuram at a cost of ₹59 lakh sanctioned from its general funds for the current financial year. The 90-watt LED lamps have been installed on 92 poles.

“In all, we have fixed 186 LED lamps on the road from E.V.R. Periyar arch to LIC Colony Junction,” Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said.

The LED lamps has a life of 50,000 hours.The Corporation hopes to save about 10,710 units of power and power charges to the extent of about ₹68,000 a month. “We hope to achieve 64% power savings on this stretch,” he said.

The Corporation has already been replacing tubelights with LED lamps for street lighting in different parts of the city. “We have completed nearly 90% of the project,” Mr.Ravichandran said.