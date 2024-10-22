Cash registers ring for Tiruchi district’s handloom weavers

Handloom weavers in Tiruchi district are hoping to make a profit this year with Deepavali sales giving a big push, officials have said.

Geo-tagged weaving clusters are based out of Manamedu, Thuraiyur, Woraiyur and Paithamparai. The best-selling products in the district’s handloom sector are Woraiyur and Manamedu cotton saris.

Weavers, operating singly or in teams, produce saris that priced upwards of ₹1,000 apiece. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society Limited (Co-optex) announced its annual festival shopping sale that is expected to boost profits among the weaving clusters in Tiruchi district.

“We have 1,884 weavers in the district who have been geo-tagged to ensure authenticity and originality. Co-optex is our major client, and has placed orders for 10,457 saris to be supplied between April 2024-March 2025. As of September this year, 7,914 saris [worth ₹93.34 lakh] have been produced, and we hope to achieve our target within the stipulated time,” the Assistant Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Tiruchi, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The official said the prolonged hot weather this year had also increased the demand for cotton saris.

An application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Woraiyur cotton sari was filed by Woraiyur Devanga Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society in Tiruchi at the Chennai-based Geographical Indication Registry in 2022.