Cash dole, grocery items distributed to temple priests in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

27 June 2021 18:27 IST

Priests without monthly income and performing daily puja in temples controlled by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in the district were given cash dole of ₹4,000 each and kits containing grocery items on Sunday.

The relief was distributed on the directive of the Chief Minister in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

At a function held at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru gave away the cash assistance and kits containing 15 grocery items to some priests of Ranganathaswamy Temple, Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram, Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikoil and Vekkaliamman Temple at Woraiyur.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniandi, Regional Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department R. Sudarshan and executive officers of the four temples were present.

In a similar function organised at Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed cash assistance and grocery items to 16 priests of the temple.

The total number of beneficiaries in Tiruchi district was 603, said a senior HR & CE official here.