Plea to drop cases

TIRUVARUR

The district unit of CPI (M) has passed a resolution, at the two-day district conference, seeking withdrawal of cases filed against the district president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, S.Thambusamy, and 11 others following a demonstration held during the previous AIADMK regime at Tiruvarur in support of an agitation against three new farm laws held at Singhu border of New Delhi.

The party demanded crapping of the IPC section relating to ‘attempt to murder’ to enable the withdrawal of the case. It also wanted ₹ 30,000 an acre of paddy, implementation of a mechanism to prevent purchase of paddy from farmers of other districts, procurement of paddy stacked near DPCs, safeguard of those who have taken loans from micro-finance companies, expeditious completion of Mysore-Nagapattinam National Highway project and the Needamangalam Road Over Bridge project, construction of a memorial for Mahakavi Bharathi at Melanagai in Mannargudi taluk and filling up of vacant posts at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, sources said a case was made out against Thambusamy and 11 others after the participants in the tractor-trailer rally organised by the Sangam drove tractors menacingly towards the police providing security for smooth conduct of the demonstration.