Drop in COVID-19 cases

The central region reported 106 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a dip compared to the previous days. Two patients succumbed to the viral infection in the region- one each from Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients reporting COVID-19 positive continued to be high compared to other districts in the region. A total of 33 patients had reported COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts reported less than 25 cases. In Thanjavur, 23 patients tested COVID-19 positive.

Karur reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Tiruvarur, 14. Nagapattinam meanwhile, registered nine fresh cases and Pudukottai district, six. Perambalur district reported three COVID-19 cases, Mayiladuthurai, two and Ariyalur district reported one fresh COVID-19 case- the lowest in the region.


