20 students among 67 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

13 March 2021 19:17 IST

The central region reported 67 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday including 20 students from a government aided school in Thanjavur. However, no death was reported.

Continuing the recent trend of gradual but steady increase in cases, 20 tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur on Saturday. A cluster has been identified at a government-aided school at Ammapettai which has been closed for two weeks.

A student studying in the Government-aided Girls Higher Secondary School at Ammapettai suffered from fever last week. When she underwent the test, the result turned out to be positive.

Advertising

Advertising

School authorities with the assistance of the Health Department conducted tests for a batch of 460 students out of 1100 girls studying ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth standard in the school on March 11. Twenty students tested positive; 16 were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital and four at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Subsequently, samples were collected from the remaining students and teaching and non-teaching staff on March 12 and sent for test and a holiday for two weeks was declared to sanitise the school premises.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 14 fresh cases on Saturday, Tiruvarur 11 and Nagapattinam 10. Karur recorded eight fresh cases, a slight increase over the last few days.

Two fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai and one each in both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.