Slight dip in COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

20 January 2021 21:01 IST

The central region on Wednesday reported a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases with 58 patients testing positive.

A 55-year-old woman with a history of asthma and diabetes died at a private hospital in Nagapattinam.

Thanjavur reported 18 fresh cases and Tiruchi 12. Among patients in both districts were local index cases with no travel or contact history, and asymptomatic patients. Meanwhile, two patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID-19 were discharged. Tiruvarur reported 11 fresh cases while the five other districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases. Karur reported eight cases. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Velayudhampalayam and Karudayampalayam. Interdistrict travellers too, tested positive. Pudukottai reported four while Nagapattinam reported three fresh cases.

Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur no fresh case was reported.