86 fresh cases, no death

The central region on Wednesday reported a drop in COVID-19 cases with 86 patients testing positive. No fresh case was reported in Perambalur district for another consecutive day while no death was reported across the central region.

Tiruchi reported 25 fresh cases, the highest in the region on Wednesday. Among the 25 to test positive were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts. Meanwhile, nine patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.

Tiruvarur district reported a slight spike in cases with 23 patients testing positive for the infection.

All other districts in the region reported below 15 fresh cases. Thanjavur and Karur reported an equal number of cases with 11 patients testing positive. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Pallapayalam, Vijayanagar and Periyakulathupalayam. Inter-district travellers too tested positive.

Nagapattinam and Pudukottai reported seven fresh cases each. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

One patient tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, no new fresh case was reported, continuing the trend of low cases reported in the two nearby districts. Meanwhile, 376 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur from people with symptoms and sent to the testing facility for processing.