Fresh cases on the decline

TIRUCHI

03 November 2020 20:22 IST

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 dipped further in central districts on Tuesday with 184 patients testing positive for the virus.

Until a month ago, the daily case count hovered between 500 and 700 every day. It came down to below 200 on Tuesday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, Tiruchi district topped the list of daily case count in central district with 48 patients testing positive for the virus. Nagapattinam was next with 33 fresh cases. Karur and Pudukottai districts recorded 31 and 26 cases respectively. Thanjavur registered 31 cases. There were eight cases recorded in Ariyalur and seven in Perambalur.

A 63-year-old male, who was admitted to the Government Periyar hospital in Mayiladuthurai on October 30, died on Sunday. He had difficulty in breathing and fever for 4 days prior to the admission. He was under treatment for Type-II diabetic mellitus for some years.