Drop in cases in central districts

21 October 2020 21:02 IST

280 test positive in the entire region

A sharp decline in COVID-19 cases was recorded in central districts with 280 patients testing positive in the entire region. The number of deaths also came down to three - one each in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruchi being reported on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man from Nagapattinam, who had suffered an acute kidney injury, a 74-year-old man from Thanjavur, who had undergone a Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), and a 67-year-old man from Tiruchi, with co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to COVID-19.

Tiruchi district recorded the highest number of 70 COVID-19 cases among the central districts on Wednesday. The patients who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses, officials said. Meanwhile, 27 patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovery while one person was discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai. The district, on Wednesday, crossed the 12,000-mark with a total of 12,045 cases reported for the viral infection so far.

Thanjavur, which had been recording the highest number of COVID cases for weeks recorded a significant drop with 64 patients testing positive on Wednesday. Among them were frontline workers, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and asymptomatic patients detected through fever camps.

In Nagapattinam, 45 patients tested positive, among which were inter-district travellers, primary contacts and local index cases with no travel or contact history.

Both Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts recorded a sharp decline in cases. While Tiruvarur reported 44 fresh cases, Pudukottai only recorded 26 new cases. Many patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with no travel or contact history.

Meanwhile, in Karur district, 14 patients tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday. Of the 14 were residents from Thogamalai, Thanthonrimalai among other localities. travellers from other districts including Thoothukudi also tested positive.

Perambalur district recorded nine new COVID-19 cases for the viral infection of which three hailed from Perambalur town. Meanwhile, three hailed from Veppanthattai, two from Veppur and one from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, a total of 353 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres and sent to the testing facility for processing.

In Ariyalur district, eight patients - two from Ariyalur town, two from Thirumanur, one from Sendurai, one from T. Palur and one from Andimadam tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday. One inter-district traveller also tested positive. Four new containment zones were added in the district, increasing the total number of such zones to 69.