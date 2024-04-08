ADVERTISEMENT

Cases filed over clash between DMK-AIADMK members

April 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cases were booked against DMK and AIADMK, cadres who were involved in a clash during an election campaign near Poovalur market in Lalgudi.

On Sunday, S. Peter Alphonse, senior Congress leader campaigned for Arul Nehru, the candidate for Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. After the campaign, a physical clash erupted between the cadres of DMK and AIADMK residing on Saveriar Koil Street.

Sharp objects were used them to stab each other. Both groups gave separate complaints at Lalgudi police station.

In a complaint, AIADMK members K.Senthil Kumar,47, and R. Baskar, 25, said they were stabbed by DMK members K .Ilamparithi, 34, and R. Praveen, 28, in which Mr. Ilamparithi was arrested.

Mr. Ilamparithi and Praveen also gave a complaint in which an alleged assault by Mr. Senthil and Mr. Baskar was recorded.

All received treatments from the Lalgudi GH.

