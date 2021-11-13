Cases dip in central districts

TIRUCHI

13 November 2021 20:41 IST

The central region has reported 110 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a dip compared to recent days. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection - one each from Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.

Tiruchi district continues to report an increase in cases, in stark contrast to the other districts in the region. Forty-one patients have reported positive in the district.

The other eight districts in the central region reported less than 25 cases. In Thanjavur, 25 patients tested positive.

Karur reported 16 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur, 14. Nagapattinam, meanwhile, registered seven fresh cases and Pudukottai district, five. Meanwhile, Ariyalur district reported two COVID-19 cases, and Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur district reported no fresh cases.