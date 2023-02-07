Cases booked against TN Thowheed Jamath functionaries

February 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Siruganur police in the district have registered separate cases against some office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) and some of its members for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups with the intent to provoke breach of peace while delivering speeches at the outfit’s conference held at Siruganur on Sunday.

Some of them have also been booked for allegedly delivering speeches against Nagore Dargah.

Police sources said in all four cases were booked separately on Monday. Those named as accused include M.S. Sulaiman, TNTJ state president, the outfit’s state secretary Sithiq, Abdul Karim, the outfit’s State general secretary and others. More than 12 persons, including Mr. Sulaiman and Abdul Karim, have been named as accused in one case booked under IPC sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

A separate case has been booked on a complaint from the president of the Nagore Dargah against over seven persons, including the TNTJ State secretary Sithiq, under IPC sections including 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs ) for allegedly delivering speeches against Nagore Dargah, said police sources. No arrests have been made.