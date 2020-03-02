Cases booked against Nedumaran, two others

The Thanjavur East Police has booked separate cases against Tamil nationalists proponents Pazha.Nedumaran, P. Maniarasan and Aranga Gunasekaran on the charge of ‘misleading people through electronic communication’ on the Ayodhya issue.

Sub-inspector, Thanjavur East Police, Jeevagan has preferred a complaint against Pazha.Nedumaran, president, Tamizh Desiya Munnani, P. Maniarasan, leader, Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam and Aranga. Gunasekaran, general secretary, Thamizh Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam stating that they had posted write-ups on Facebook opposing and criticising the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid case in November 2019.

Based on his complaint, cases under section 66A, section 72, section 72A of IT Act and section 228, section 504, section 502(2), section 3 and 12 of IPC were booked against Mr. Nedumaran, Mr. Maniarasan, and Mr. Gunasekaran on Saturday.