Cases booked against 12 in Pudukottai, Tiruchi districts

In a press release here, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said action would be initiated against those who assemble in public places and violate the orders. She said barricades had been put up at 14 border places in the district. Besides, barricades had been put up at 38 others places within the district and at four toll plazas where monitoring was being done by deploying medical teams.

Isolation wards with beds had been created at Government Hospitals and in private hospitals to treat patients with symptoms of the virus. A panel had been constituted to monitor and check sale of essential commodities at higher prices. Adequate stock of disinfectants, bleaching powder, masks and hand sanitizers were available.

Cases were booked against six persons at Manapparai in Tiruchi district after they were found flouting the prohibitory orders. They were held at various places in Manapparai at check posts where teams of police personnel have been deployed following the clamping of the prohibitory orders.

Six persons had violated the prohibitory orders by riding two-wheelers in public places without any valid reason.